Man jailed in Colorado in Fort Worth slayings of wife, infant son

A man whose wife and infant son were found slain last week inside the family's north Fort Worth home has been jailed in Colorado, now accused in their deaths. Fort Worth homicide detectives obtained a capital murder warrant for Craig Alan Vandewege Thursday, just hours after the 35-year-old Fort Worth man was arrested in Glenwood Springs, Colo., for allegedly speeding and failing to show proof of insurance.

