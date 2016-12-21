Man jailed in Colorado in Fort Worth slayings of wife, infant son
A man whose wife and infant son were found slain last week inside the family's north Fort Worth home has been jailed in Colorado, now accused in their deaths. Fort Worth homicide detectives obtained a capital murder warrant for Craig Alan Vandewege Thursday, just hours after the 35-year-old Fort Worth man was arrested in Glenwood Springs, Colo., for allegedly speeding and failing to show proof of insurance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|2 hr
|People Power
|1
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|15 hr
|black power
|16
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|Sat
|Terry
|1
|Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus...
|Fri
|Trump 2Face
|1
|How You Lockheed Fuskc Like Trump Now?
|Thu
|Fort Worth Dummies
|1
|Legion Of Doom gang from Paschal High School (Dec '13)
|Dec 17
|NeverForget
|14
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Dec 16
|Winki Hicks
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC