Lockheed Martin contracted for South Korean F-35 integration work
Lockheed Martin has received a $450 million contract modification for additional Lot 10 F-35 Lightning II Air System integration work. The contract modification supports fifth generation fighter production for planes to be sold to South Korea under the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program.
