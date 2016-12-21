Johnson Development scores with $100,000 Gridiron Giveaway

Houston, TX -- Johnson Development Corp. is kicking off a super promotion that could have players scoring big during the "JDC $100,000 Gridiron Giveaway." 'All eyes are on Sunday, Feb. 5, when the biggest game in football comes to Houston, and we wanted to host an equally big promotion,' said Doug Goff, Chief Operating Officer of Johnson Development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.