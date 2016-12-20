In Fort Worth, TX Bourbon is harder t...

In Fort Worth, TX Bourbon is harder to find than a Hatchimal

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

TX Bourbon sales took off when Fort Worth's Firestone and Robertson Distilling Co. sold the first bottles at the distillery near downtown on Dec. 12. Customers lined up at 10 a.m. on Dec. 14 to get the first bottles of TX Bourbon at the Specs on Hulen Street in Fort Worth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a... 2 hr black power 16
Teach the brat some manners don't litter 16 hr Terry 1
Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus... Fri Trump 2Face 1
How You Lockheed Fuskc Like Trump Now? Thu Fort Worth Dummies 1
New Group Fitness Program Hits Haltom City Dec 18 CoachJeffTFW 1
Legion Of Doom gang from Paschal High School (Dec '13) Dec 17 NeverForget 14
Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion Dec 16 Winki Hicks 7
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,509 • Total comments across all topics: 277,314,733

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC