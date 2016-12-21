Higher gas prices ring in the New Yea...

Higher gas prices ring in the New Year across Texas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Fuel City founder John Benda expects gas prices to get close to $2.75 a gallon within the next nine months. Higher gas prices are ringing in the New Year across Texas, with the statewide average for a gallon of gas going up for the fifth straight week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trains are coming 16 hr Bldg 6 10
Child molestor Tue bitch 1
News Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a... Dec 27 Wesly Shaw 21
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant Dec 25 People Power 1
Teach the brat some manners don't litter Dec 24 Terry 1
Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus... Dec 23 Trump 2Face 1
How You Lockheed Fuskc Like Trump Now? Dec 22 Fort Worth Dummies 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,340 • Total comments across all topics: 277,461,244

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC