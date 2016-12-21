High hopes for new sheriff, but with caution

Sheriff-elect Bill Waybourn will be sworn in Sunday as the county's first new chief jailer in 16 years. Sheriff-elect Bill Waybourn of Dalworthington Gardens will be sworn in at 1:30 p.m. Sunday as the county's first new chief jailer in 16 years, succeeding Sheriff Dee Anderson of Kennedale.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.