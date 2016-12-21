Helen Painter Real Estate | Fort Worth

Helen Painter Real Estate | Fort Worth

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The hidden road setting of the home at 1844 Inspiration Lane offers beautiful views with total privacy on three sides, 1.85-acres and 75-feet of frontage on the west fork of the Trinity River. The luxurious home has been completely remodeled and boasts 4,468 square-feet of brand new hardwood, ceramic and carpet floors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a... 6 hr Wang 22
Today at 5:20 in Azle Texas 15 hr Sendy 2
Trains are coming Thu Bldg 6 10
Child molestor Dec 27 bitch 1
Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant Dec 25 People Power 1
Teach the brat some manners don't litter Dec 24 Terry 1
Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus... Dec 23 Trump 2Face 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Mexico
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,487,401

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC