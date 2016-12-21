Full version of video shows before, after Fort Worth officer arrested women

Jacques Hymond, wearing a pink top, and Jacqueline Craig are led to a patrol car after being handcuffed by a Fort Worth Police officer in this frame grab from a video taken by Porsha Craver on Dec. 21. The full version of a viral video showing a Fort Worth police officer arresting three women reveals more than 22 minutes of new footage from before the officer arrived and after the arrests. The full video, posted Friday on youtube.com, is almost 30 minutes long and does not reveal any major new information about the arrests.

