Fort Worth rail line to DFW Airport hits another milestone now that federal grant is official
Trains taking passengers from Fort Worth to DFW International Airport could be in motion by 2018, now that the federal government has pledged to pay for nearly half of the $1 billion rail line. This month, the Federal Transit Administration signed an agreement with the Fort Worth Transportation Authority, or The T, to provide a $499 million grant for the TEX Rail project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|2 hr
|black power
|16
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|16 hr
|Terry
|1
|Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus...
|Fri
|Trump 2Face
|1
|How You Lockheed Fuskc Like Trump Now?
|Thu
|Fort Worth Dummies
|1
|New Group Fitness Program Hits Haltom City
|Dec 18
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Legion Of Doom gang from Paschal High School (Dec '13)
|Dec 17
|NeverForget
|14
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Dec 16
|Winki Hicks
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC