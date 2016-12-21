Fort Worth police looking for armed robbery suspect in Oct. 6 heist
Suspect video from an Oct. 6 robbery at the RaceTrac convenience store in the 600 block of East Berry Street. Suspect video from an Oct. 6 robbery at the RaceTrac convenience store in the 600 block of East Berry Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Child molestor
|15 hr
|bitch
|1
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|Tue
|Wesly Shaw
|21
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Dec 25
|People Power
|1
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|Dec 24
|Terry
|1
|Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus...
|Dec 23
|Trump 2Face
|1
|How You Lockheed Fuskc Like Trump Now?
|Dec 22
|Fort Worth Dummies
|1
|New Group Fitness Program Hits Haltom City
|Dec 18
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC