Fort Worth pastors say officera s acts in viral video arrests were racist
The arrest of a mother and her two daughters that was broadcast and shared nationwide and beyond this week on television and social media was an act of racism, African-American pastors said during a Christmas Eve news conference. Calling the incident rude, as Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said during a news conference on Friday , or saying that racism was not a significant factor, as Mayor Betsy Price suggested, does not accurately depict the situation, according to Michael Bell, pastor of Greater St. Stephen First Church.
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|9 hr
|People Power
|1
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|22 hr
|black power
|16
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|Sat
|Terry
|1
|Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus...
|Dec 23
|Trump 2Face
|1
|How You Lockheed Fuskc Like Trump Now?
|Dec 22
|Fort Worth Dummies
|1
|Legion Of Doom gang from Paschal High School (Dec '13)
|Dec 17
|NeverForget
|14
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Dec 16
|Winki Hicks
|7
