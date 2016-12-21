Fort Worth pastors say officera s acts in viral video arrests were racist

The arrest of a mother and her two daughters that was broadcast and shared nationwide and beyond this week on television and social media was an act of racism, African-American pastors said during a Christmas Eve news conference. Calling the incident rude, as Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said during a news conference on Friday , or saying that racism was not a significant factor, as Mayor Betsy Price suggested, does not accurately depict the situation, according to Michael Bell, pastor of Greater St. Stephen First Church.

