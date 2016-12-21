Fort Worth Officer-Involved Shooting Video Released
A video released by a law firm on Tuesday shows a Fort Worth police officer shooting a man in the back, but police and the man's lawyer disagree about whether the shooting was justified. At a Tuesday press conference, attorney Nate Washington said the man shot by police decided to release the video after another video uploaded to Facebook shows what some have called excessive force.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|14 hr
|Wesly Shaw
|21
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Sun
|People Power
|1
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|Dec 24
|Terry
|1
|Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus...
|Dec 23
|Trump 2Face
|1
|How You Lockheed Fuskc Like Trump Now?
|Dec 22
|Fort Worth Dummies
|1
|New Group Fitness Program Hits Haltom City
|Dec 18
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Legion Of Doom gang from Paschal High School (Dec '13)
|Dec 17
|NeverForget
|14
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC