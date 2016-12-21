Fort Worth Officer-Involved Shooting ...

Fort Worth Officer-Involved Shooting Video Released

35 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

A video released by a law firm on Tuesday shows a Fort Worth police officer shooting a man in the back, but police and the man's lawyer disagree about whether the shooting was justified. At a Tuesday press conference, attorney Nate Washington said the man shot by police decided to release the video after another video uploaded to Facebook shows what some have called excessive force.

