Fort Worth mother whose arrest went viral wants charges dropped
The mother who was wrestled to the ground and detained by a Fort Worth police officer last week is demanding that the charges be dropped against her and her two daughters. Jacqueline Craig and her two daughters face charges of interference with public duty, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and failing to provide identification, according to Lee Merritt, the family's attorney.
