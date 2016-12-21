Fort Worth judge again blocks Obama on transgender rights
A federal judge in Fort Worth has ordered a halt to another Obama administration effort to strengthen transgender rights, this time over health rules that social conservatives say could force doctors to violate their religious beliefs. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor granted a temporary injunction Saturday that stops federal health officials from enforcing rules that are intended to ban discrimination by doctors and hospitals against transgender people.
