Fort Worth Doctors Praise New Infant Sleep Guidelines
Tarrant County struggles with a high infant mortality rate, but doctors say new recommendations from the American Academy of Pediatrics is a step in the right direction. Infants should sleep in the same bedroom as their parents for at least the first six months of their lives to minimize the risk of sleep-related deaths, according to new guidelines.
