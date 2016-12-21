Food News: Seafood in Uptown, a Deep Ellum Cocktail Laboratory, Lakewood Ginger Man Closes
While the last few weeks have been news-heavy, we'll hopefully see a slowdown at least until the start of the new year. We've got a few new bars and restaurants coming in January, so put back that extra Christmas cookie and save room: Back in September we wrote about Hide , the forthcoming Deep Ellum cocktail bar that will use technology like centrifuges and roto-vaporizers to serve what they call "cocktails clarified."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|2 hr
|People Power
|1
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|15 hr
|black power
|16
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|Sat
|Terry
|1
|Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus...
|Fri
|Trump 2Face
|1
|How You Lockheed Fuskc Like Trump Now?
|Thu
|Fort Worth Dummies
|1
|Legion Of Doom gang from Paschal High School (Dec '13)
|Dec 17
|NeverForget
|14
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Dec 16
|Winki Hicks
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC