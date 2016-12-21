Fights, disturbances shut down malls across U.S.
Fights, disturbances and false reports of gunfire caused chaotic scenes and shut down several malls across the United States on Monday during the typically busy post-Christmas shopping day. Eight to 10 people suffered minor injuries during a melee in the food court at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, New Jersey, the mayor there said on Twitter.
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|2 hr
|Wesly Shaw
|21
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Sun
|People Power
|1
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|Dec 24
|Terry
|1
|Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus...
|Dec 23
|Trump 2Face
|1
|How You Lockheed Fuskc Like Trump Now?
|Dec 22
|Fort Worth Dummies
|1
|New Group Fitness Program Hits Haltom City
|Dec 18
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Legion Of Doom gang from Paschal High School (Dec '13)
|Dec 17
|NeverForget
|14
