Eric Silver (left) appraises an Auguste Rodin "Eternal Spring" bronze in Fort Worth, Texas.
Celebrate the Season 21 premiere with treasures like a rock & roll poster collection from around 1968, a Delaware Tribe beaded baldric and an Auguste Rodin "Eternal Spring" bronze that could have the highest value of the season. But is it authentic? AZPM encourages comments, but comments that contain profanity, unrelated information, threats, libel, defamatory statements, obscenities, pornography or that violate the law are not allowed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAT-TV Tucson.
