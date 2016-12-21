Despite strike, FWSO hit highest classical-music notes of 2016

Alessandro Deljavan and Baya Kakouberi perform during a Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth recital at the Kimbell Art Museum in May. Violist Richard Young, pianist Jihye Chang and clarinetist Franklin Cohen perform during a Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth concert in September at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. Matthew Worth starred as JFK and Daniela Mack as Jacqueline Kennedy in Fort Worth Opera's world premiere of JFK in April at Bass Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.