Deputies chase armed man from Hunt County to Rockwall

A man who fired shots from while in a car chase with police from Hunt County to Rockwall was arrested Wednesday night. Just before midnight, a Hunt County deputy made a traffic stop at State Highway 276 near the city of Quinlan, about 74 miles east of Fort Worth.

