Deputies chase armed man from Hunt County to Rockwall
A man who fired shots from while in a car chase with police from Hunt County to Rockwall was arrested Wednesday night. Just before midnight, a Hunt County deputy made a traffic stop at State Highway 276 near the city of Quinlan, about 74 miles east of Fort Worth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trains are coming
|8 hr
|Bldg 6
|10
|Child molestor
|Tue
|bitch
|1
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|Dec 27
|Wesly Shaw
|21
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Dec 25
|People Power
|1
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|Dec 24
|Terry
|1
|Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus...
|Dec 23
|Trump 2Face
|1
|How You Lockheed Fuskc Like Trump Now?
|Dec 22
|Fort Worth Dummies
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC