Culinary Students Serve Fort Worth's Homeless
Culinary students at O.D. Wyatt High School in Fort Worth prepared a meal for some of the city's homeless. The kitchen is an empty lot along Lancaster Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|2 hr
|black power
|16
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|16 hr
|Terry
|1
|Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus...
|Fri
|Trump 2Face
|1
|How You Lockheed Fuskc Like Trump Now?
|Thu
|Fort Worth Dummies
|1
|New Group Fitness Program Hits Haltom City
|Dec 18
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Legion Of Doom gang from Paschal High School (Dec '13)
|Dec 17
|NeverForget
|14
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Dec 16
|Winki Hicks
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC