Cooking Channel show to feature Fort Wortha s Stir Crazy Baked Goods

Tuesday Dec 20

When we did our Ice Cream in DFW: Behind the Scoops story in 2014, Melt Ice Creams owner Kari Crowe Seher, whose shop inspired the story, told us that when she was starting out her business, she sought advice from Robbie Werner of Fort Worth's Stir Crazy Baked Goods . Seher considers Werner a mentor, and their paths have been similar: In 2015, Werner made a move from a tiny shop off of Main Street to Magnolia Avenue , with Stir Crazy taking over the former Magnolia Cheese Co.

