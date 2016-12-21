Communities work to become age-friendly for residents
In this Friday, Dec. 9, 2016, photo, Eva Bonilla poses for a photo on a curb ramp newly built in her neighborhood in Fort Worth, Texas. The onramp to the sidewalk was built in part due to Bonilla's effort to make her community more age friendly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|2 hr
|People Power
|1
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|15 hr
|black power
|16
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|Sat
|Terry
|1
|Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus...
|Fri
|Trump 2Face
|1
|How You Lockheed Fuskc Like Trump Now?
|Thu
|Fort Worth Dummies
|1
|Legion Of Doom gang from Paschal High School (Dec '13)
|Dec 17
|NeverForget
|14
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Dec 16
|Winki Hicks
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC