Closed Bardin Road bridge over Texas 360 set for repairs

11 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A half-million dollars' worth of repairs to the fire-damaged Bardin Road bridge over Texas 360 in southeast Arlington could begin in January, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The bridge has been closed since early November, when a trailer load of propane tanks caught fire under the bridge and caused severe damage.

