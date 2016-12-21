Arlington councilwoman putting park smokers on notice
The natural habitat of the American smoker is quickly dwindling. Now, Arlington Councilwoman Kathryn Wilemon wants to sweep them out of the city's parks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|9 hr
|Wang
|22
|Today at 5:20 in Azle Texas
|18 hr
|Sendy
|2
|Trains are coming
|Thu
|Bldg 6
|10
|Child molestor
|Dec 27
|bitch
|1
|Stop Hiding, Name the Cop Pubic Servant
|Dec 25
|People Power
|1
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|Dec 24
|Terry
|1
|Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus...
|Dec 23
|Trump 2Face
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC