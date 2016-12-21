Anti-LGBT bills must be defeated
State Sen. Bob Hall, R-Edgewood, has filed SB 92, which would nullify Fort Worth's 49-year-old anti-discrimination ordinance. Tarrant County business and civic organizations - primarily chambers of commerce and local convention and visitor bureaus - face a moment of truth about how they respond to bills pending and proposed in the Texas Legislature to curb the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals.
