2016 was a fine year for art at DFW museums
"Where The End Starts," an exhibition of the artist KAWS, opened in October at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. An unfinished portrait of the artists on display at a preview for "The Brothers Le Nain: Painters of Seventeenth-Century France."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother calls Fort Worth police for help, gets a...
|2 hr
|black power
|16
|Teach the brat some manners don't litter
|16 hr
|Terry
|1
|Trump No Time for Craig-Police Brutality, 2 Bus...
|Fri
|Trump 2Face
|1
|How You Lockheed Fuskc Like Trump Now?
|Thu
|Fort Worth Dummies
|1
|New Group Fitness Program Hits Haltom City
|Dec 18
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Legion Of Doom gang from Paschal High School (Dec '13)
|Dec 17
|NeverForget
|14
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Dec 16
|Winki Hicks
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC