Woman searching for car stolen, puppy inside
A Fort Wayne woman is desperately searching for her car that was stolen with her dog inside. Renaay Walker said it happened at the Phillips 66 gas station located 3202 E. State Blvd. at about 9:40, Saturday night.
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09)
|Jul 1
|Havetosolve
|9,255
|Indiana State trustees approve tuition, budgets
|Jun 28
|Funwithfacts
|3
|Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|5
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun '17
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May '17
|IWasThere-lol
|71
