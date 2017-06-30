Traffic tie-ups won't slow party
Residents and visitors to Fort Wayne will notice street closures this weekend as the annual Three Rivers Festival begins, but city officials say recent construction on several downtown streets won't have much of an effect on revelers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curious
|5 hr
|Angie
|1
|1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09)
|Jul 1
|Havetosolve
|9,255
|Indiana State trustees approve tuition, budgets
|Jun 28
|Funwithfacts
|3
|Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|5
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun '17
|Jacob Stith
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC