TinCaps surrender early lead, Captains club their way to victory

The TinCaps grabbed an early 4-1 lead, but the visiting Captains used the long-ball to jump ahead and beat the TinCaps 9-6. Lake County struck first, off of a Mitch Longo home run in the top of the first inning, but in the bottom half Fort Wayne added four runs, the last three on a homer from Hudson Potts.

