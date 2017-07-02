TinCaps Hit Three Homers in Loss

TinCaps Hit Three Homers in Loss

15 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The TinCaps hit two home runs that left the ballpark and an inside-the-park home run on Sunday afternoon in a 5-4 loss to the Dayton Dragons at Fifth Third Field. Fort Wayne led the game off with a bang.

