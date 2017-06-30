Services set for Ian Rolland
A Celebration of Ian's Life will take place noon to 8 p.m. Friday at Turnstone Center, 3320 N. Clinton St. A calling hour has been set for 1 p.m. Saturday, also at Turnstone, with the funeral following at 2 p.m. The family has asked that instead of flowers, donations be made to the Ian and Mimi Rolland Foundation, P.O. Box 5662, Fort Wayne, IN ... (more)
