Relations with public still crucial to FWPD
When Garry Hamilton saw the tension and outrage at police in other communities like Ferguson, Missouri, he knew there were lessons to be learned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09)
|Sat
|Havetosolve
|9,255
|Indiana State trustees approve tuition, budgets
|Jun 28
|Funwithfacts
|3
|Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|5
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May '17
|IWasThere-lol
|71
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC