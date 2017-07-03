Potts homers but TinCaps drop finale in Dayton
The TinCaps fell to the Dayton Dragons , 4-2, on Monday night at Fifth Third Field. Shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. , who was named Midwest League Player of the Week earlier in the day, went 3-for-3 with a walk.
