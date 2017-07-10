Planners get Landing, riverfront prop...

Planners get Landing, riverfront proposals

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jul 7 Read more: Journal Gazette

The first sign that The Landing revitalization project in downtown Fort Wayne is materializing landed on city planners' desks this week - along with the first stirrings of riverfront development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09) Tue bstomper8891 9,256
Curious Jul 5 Angie 1
News Indiana State trustees approve tuition, budgets Jun 28 Funwithfacts 3
Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14) Jun '17 Musikologist 5
News Body found in Maumee River Jun '17 Concerned 1
Carisa Lawson (Feb '13) Jun '17 Carisa 2
News Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06) Jun '17 Jacob Stith 3
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. American Idol
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,861 • Total comments across all topics: 282,426,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC