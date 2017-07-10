Pizza Diva to bring unique pizza to T...

Pizza Diva to bring unique pizza to Town Creek Live

Friday Jul 7 Read more: The Times Bulletin

FORT WAYNE, Indiana The third annual Town Creek Live will feature eight different food trucks on Saturday with gourmet foods ranging from ice cream to pizza. Perhaps one of the most unique foods that will be offered is Pizza Diva's "The Kiley," a pizza featuring garlic oil, bacon, tomato, basil and maple syrup.

