Notebook: Rodriguez relishes save opportunity
The TinCaps' 20-year-old, 6-foot-2 right-hander just put his head down and mowed down hitters over the final two innings to secure a 2-1 win over Lake County at Parkview Field.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curious
|Jul 5
|Angie
|1
|1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09)
|Jul 1
|Havetosolve
|9,255
|Indiana State trustees approve tuition, budgets
|Jun 28
|Funwithfacts
|3
|Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|5
|Body found in Maumee River
|Jun 8
|Concerned
|1
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Jun 7
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun '17
|Jacob Stith
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC