Get in touch with nature

The Journal Gazette Renee Bentz, Moser Park Nature Center program director, holds van Gogh, a painted turtle native to the area, for, from left, Eli Sherrick, 8, Brady Miller, 8, and Andrew Miller, 12. It didn't take much for Monet and van Gogh - a yellow-bellied slider and a painted turtle, respectively - to capture three boys' attention Sunday at ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.