Fourth Annual Patriotic Pops coming to Parkview Field

If you're looking for a great, and very patriotic, way to celebrate our independence, the fourth annual Patriotic Pops Concert is happening Saturday, July 1st at Parkview Field. The Fort Wayne Philharmonic has some music lined up sure to stir the American Spirit.

