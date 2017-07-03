Crews battling house fire in South We...

Crews battling house fire in South West Fort Wayne

13 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

Crews from Washington Township and Fort Wayne were called to a house fire on the 3500 block of Torch Lake Drive around 6:15 this morning. Heavy smoke and flames were visible as fire fighters worked to control the blaze.

