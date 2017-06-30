An ongoing conversationToday is a good day to think about freedom.July 4, 2017
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
