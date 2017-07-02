4th of July pet safety 101

4th of July pet safety 101

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

The 4th of July is right around the corner and with it so near, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is reminding people to keep their four-legged friends safe during that time." "Any kind of animal that you have, they can easily get away from you out of your sight if they get scared and they don't really know what's happening so they might just take off," said Holly Pasquinelli, community relations education specialist for Animal Care and Control.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Wayne Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09) Sat Havetosolve 9,255
News Indiana State trustees approve tuition, budgets Jun 28 Funwithfacts 3
Goshen Music Thread (Nov '14) Jun 9 Musikologist 5
News Body found in Maumee River Jun 8 Concerned 1
Carisa Lawson (Feb '13) Jun 7 Carisa 2
News Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06) Jun 3 Jacob Stith 3
News Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07) May '17 IWasThere-lol 71
See all Fort Wayne Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Wayne Forum Now

Fort Wayne Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Wayne Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Fort Wayne, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,358 • Total comments across all topics: 282,208,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC