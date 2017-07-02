4th of July pet safety 101
The 4th of July is right around the corner and with it so near, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is reminding people to keep their four-legged friends safe during that time." "Any kind of animal that you have, they can easily get away from you out of your sight if they get scared and they don't really know what's happening so they might just take off," said Holly Pasquinelli, community relations education specialist for Animal Care and Control.
