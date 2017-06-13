Zunica, Potts go deep in TinCaps road...

Zunica, Potts go deep in TinCaps road win at Lake County

Brad Zunica broke a 4-4 tie in the top of the eighth inning with a solo home run pulled to right-center field to lead the TinCaps to a 5-4 win over the Lake County Captains on a muggy Tuesday night at Classic Park. For the 21-year-old first baseman, it was his team-leading ninth home run of the season, and his third hit of the night.

