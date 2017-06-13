Web Industries Adds 8-Color Printing ...

Web Industries Adds 8-Color Printing at Fort Wayne Facility

Web Industries, Inc. , a global leader in flexible material converting, has announced the recent acquisition of two W&H Astraflex 8-color central impression flexographic presses for its facility in Fort Wayne, IN. Featuring state-of-the-art quality control and defect detection equipment, these 64" wide printing assets join the company's existing high-speed, wide-width converting capabilities to offer large format spooling, large outside diameter slitting, and wide-web multi-color printing services under one roof.

