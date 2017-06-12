Verbatim: Turnstone Receives Major Grant from AWS Foundation
Turnstone is pleased to announce AWS Foundation has awarded a $1 Million grant to support the creation and expansion of programs and services for people with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities throughout the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
