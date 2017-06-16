TinCaps Drop Series Opener to Dragons
The TinCaps fell to the Dayton Dragons , 4-1, Friday night at Parkview Field in front of a sellout crowd of 7,701. It was the ninth sellout this season in Fort Wayne.
