TinCaps double their way to 4-2 win over Captains
A strong pitching performance and consistent offense propelled the TinCaps to overcome an early deficit to defeat the Lake County Captains , 4-2, at Parkview Field. fanned six in his five innings of work for the TinCaps while surrendering only two hits and an earned run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carisa Lawson (Feb '13)
|Wed
|Carisa
|2
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May 23
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May 18
|Montistupid
|7
|1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09)
|May 13
|Not connected
|9,253
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Ha Ha
|8
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC