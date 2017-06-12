Tax will finance infrastructure infusion
From the Allen County Public Library and Grand Wayne Center expansions, to Parkview Field and Harrison Square, along with upcoming projects like riverfront development and The Landing, Fort Wayne has had impressive energy that has led us to where we are, making our community a place that people want to live, work and invest.
