"Sweet Breeze" sets sail in Fort Wayne
A new canal boat hit Fort Wayne's Rivers for the first time. "Sweet Breeze" is the name and city leaders say it's the next big thing in riverfront development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Wayne Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chad A. Stith, Marion (Apr '06)
|Jun 3
|Jacob Stith
|3
|Man blinded in robbery awarded $4M (Sep '07)
|May 25
|IWasThere-lol
|71
|Is she sane
|May 23
|Christian
|1
|Dogs left alone at home for 7 months (Sep '09)
|May 18
|Montistupid
|7
|1988 April Tinsley Murder To Be America's Most ... (Apr '09)
|May 13
|Not connected
|9,253
|Embelzement and Brothel (Apr '13)
|May '17
|Ha Ha
|8
|Horny
|May '17
|Riptide
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Wayne Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC