Search warrant leads to discovery of drugs, two arrested
FORT WAYNE, Ind. Two men were arrested Saturday afternoon after the Fort Wayne Police Department's Gang and Violent Crimes Unit and the Emergency Services Team served a search warrant at a home located in the 2500 block of South Lafayette Street in Fort Wayne.
